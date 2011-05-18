CNBC London studio sets pace for business, financial news

CNBC has started broadcasting from its new studio facilities at its European headquarters in London. The new studio accommodates 10 cameras and multiple presentation positions, giving CNBC anchors and journalists the ability to present from anywhere in the studio using a range of visual tools. It includes a 15m LED Barco curved video wall as well as an integrated digital media desk and a touch-screen display area.

The new video wall provides a snapshot of the global markets, giving instant information on the health of each exchange. The digital desk area, which will monitor and integrate digital media into broadcast programming, enables journalists to interact in real time with viewers and the digital community during live programming using CNBC.com, blogs, websites and newswires.