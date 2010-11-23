Clyde Smith to speak at IABM Annual Conference
Clyde Smith, senior vice president of global broadcast technology and standards for Turner Broadcasting System, will be a guest panelist at the upcoming IABM Annual Conference. An annual gathering of broadcasting professionals from all areas of the industry, the 2010 conference will take place Dec. 2-3, at Windsor Great Park, UK.
