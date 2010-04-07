Clear-Com Upgrades Tempest2400

Clear-Com Tempest2400

Clear-Com Communication Systems, a Vitec Group brand, will debut its enhanced firmware update for its Tempest 2400 digital wireless intercom system at NAB 2010.



Tempest2400's new firmware offers users three different modes of operation—normal mode, shared mode and split mode—each with new feature sets, including the ability to connect unlimited numbers of BeltStations to one Tempest2400 base station. The Tempest BeltStation's user interface operates similarly to a wired beltpack, allowing even first-time users to quickly understand its operation and put it into use.



The Tempest2400 system—now in two- and four-channel versions—continues to offer users access to license-free communications even in the most crowded RF environments. Using patented frequency-hopping spread spectrum radio technology, the Tempest2400 system operates in the 2.4 GHz band worldwide. While Tempest operates in the same unlicensed spectrum as WiFi (802.11b/g), its design gives Tempest the ability to use the entire available spectrum over time, while using only a very narrow portion at any one moment.



Clear-Com will be at booth C6025.



