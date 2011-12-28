Class on Demand/NABET-CWA Offering Broadcast Training



Class on Demand, a provider of professional educational products, has partnered with the National Association of Broadcast Employees—Communications Workers of America (NABET-CWA) trade union to provide broadcast training via a customized online portal. Union members may access this resource for training and certification needed to keep up with today’s digital broadcast and postproduction technologies.



“On behalf of the thousands of our members working in the broadcasting industry, NABET-CWA is excited to add Class on Demand to our team of training and career education partners,” said Jim Joyce, NABET-CWA president. “As a trade union, we are always interested in giving our members tools that will provide new skills and sharpen existing skills as an added value to their membership. I am confident that our members will greatly benefit from the services provided by Class on Demand.”



The portal is still in its beta development stage and will be offered to all NABET-CWA union members for a small fee. Members will be allowed to access the entire Class on Demand catalog or educational resources. The training material is available from anywhere in the world on a 24/7 basis. Members may also work toward certification in individual programs and technologies by competing coursework and satisfactorily answering a question set on the material.

