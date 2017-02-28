Cinépolis Goes With Verizon Digital for OTT Service

LOS ANGELES—Fans of Club Deportivo Guadalajara will be able watch the team’s soccer games on the go this season courtesy of Cinépolis and Verizon Digital Media Services. Verizon will provide Cinépolis KLIC Live with the ability to live stream the team’s home matches during the 2017 season to mobile and other connected devices.

The practice began in January when Verizon Digital helped offer the live stream of Club Deportivo Guadalajara playing Club Universidad Nacional in Mexico. The next scheduled game that will be available for streaming will be against Deportivo Toluca F.C. on March 4.

In addition, Cinépolis KLIC Live has plans to offer more live content, including other sporting events and concerts, to the streaming service over the next couple of months.

Cinépolis KLIC Live is powered by Verizon Digital Media Services’ Live Streaming Solution, which utilizes the Uplink Video Streaming service. The system uses a single cloud-based workflow to stream live, linear or on-demand video content on mobile or connected devices with HD quality. It also features a cloud-based event dashboard, quality monitoring and 24/7 live event support. The Edgecast Content Delivery Network is also included as an integrated component to deliver live streams globally.