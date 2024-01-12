Cineverse Debuts New FAST Channel: Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan

LOS ANGELES—Cineverse Corp. has launched Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, a new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel, on Amazon Freevee.

This is the ninth channel from Cineverse's portfolio to launch on Amazon Freevee, joining The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, Dove Channel, Midnight Pulp, Nacelle Pop, Real Madrid TV, RetroCrush and SCREAMBOX TV.

"Cesar Millan is a one-of-a-kind talent with the unique ability to connect with animals and animal lovers alike in a compelling, entertaining way. We are delighted to offer new and existing Dog Whisperer fans the opportunity to watch this FAST Channel on Amazon Freevee," said Cineverse executive vice president of partnerships Marc Rashba. "Thanks to the team behind our Matchpoint technology suite, and our internal and external partners, we were able to bring this new channel to life in a fast and efficient manner. We look forward to adding even more distribution in the coming months."

Available now, the new linear channel brings all nine seasons and 160-plus episodes of the award-winning series, which originally ran on the National Geographic Channel, to streaming. On the new Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan channel, fans can watch every episode. National Geographic's most popular series for six years, it at one point attracted more than 10 million viewers per week.

Cineverse, which secured U.S. and Canadian rights to distribute the series from Dog Whisperer Productions in 2023, negotiated the distribution with these initial partners. Its Cineverse Ad Solutions team is handling ad sales for the new channel, and the company utilized its proprietary content and audience management platform Matchpoint™ Dispatch to quickly get the channel up and running.

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan made its debut in 2004 as thirty-minute episodes on the National Geographic Channel. The following year, the series transitioned to primetime and became a one-hour program. By 2010, the show had entered syndication via Fox, greatly expanding its audience reach. It also expanded internationally, available in more than 80 countries.