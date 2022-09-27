Cinespace Studios to Develop Major New Studio in Toronto
Cinespace will lease PortsToronto's Marine Terminal 52 property to develop the studio for film and TV production
TORONTO—PortsToronto has announced that Cinespace Studios (Cinespace) has entered into a 30-year lease for Marine Terminal 52 to develop a studio facility for Toronto's growing media production business.
As part of the agreement, Cinespace will convert the 130,000-square foot warehouse facility into three production stages and support spaces, add parking to service the building's tenants and introduce improvements to the area, including a better storm-water management system.
Cinespace similarly renovated Marine Terminal 51 four years ago and has since developed that building into a hub for Netflix productions in Canada.
Cinespace's new development will support the fast-growing sector by attracting major productions and creating more than 300 new jobs at the site.
Currently the production industry is a $2.88 billion industry that generates more than 48,000 jobs per year in Ontario, the agency reported.
"We are proud to continue our investment in Toronto that started over 30 years ago,” explained Ashley Rice, president and co-managing partner at Cinespace Studios. “It's a privilege to partner with PortsToronto again and to be selected to develop Terminal 52 into a second facility that will meet the increased demand for production infrastructure. The Marine Terminal Studio Hub is an integral part of the Port Lands' revitalization and its future as a creative center for the city and the province."
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.