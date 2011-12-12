Cinematographer James Mathers covets his Anton/Bauer batteries

Whenever cinematographer James Mathers needs reliable and durable power solutions to bring his film projects to life, he chooses Anton/Bauer’s batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems. He has used the product line for three decades.

Mathers is known for his work on independent features such as “The Chicago Eight,” starring Gary Cole, Danny Masterson and Orlando Jones; “Montana Amazon,” starring Olympia Dukakis and Haley Joel Osment; and the upcoming thriller “Brake,” starring Stephen Dorff. He is also known for his work on documentaries, including “The U.S. vs. John Lennon.”

He also serves as the president of The Digital Cinema Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to the industry’s integration of new technology.

Mathers uses Anton/Bauer gear when shooting with digital cinema cameras from Red, Arri, Panasonic and Sony. Versatility, he said, is crucial in motion picture production and especially important to the owner/operator, who can get a faster return on investment by sharing a single power product.

Mathers typically uses RED One, Epic or Arri Alexa cameras with Anton/Bauer HyTRON 140 batteries, as well as the high-power DIONIC 90, which is helpful when camera rigs need to be lighter. Additionally, Mathers has used the Anton/Bauer signature Gold Mount system, which ensures that a camera is securely locked to a battery despite any rough and tumble the camera might endure while filming.

Providing power requirements ranging from 7.2V to 28V, the Anton/Bauer Gold Mount is available as factory standard equipment on many models, including ARRI, Thomson, Hitachi, Ikegami, JVC, Panasonic and RED.

Anton/Bauer designed the DIONIC 90 Li-Ion battery to deliver consistently reliable performance even in the most challenging shooting environments. It offers a real-time display that continually updates the operator on how much run-time remains and on the state of the current charge.

It weighs 1.7lbs and can be transported without restriction under the IATA and DOT safety regulations. The 91WH battery can handle a maximum of six amps, and offers run-times ranging from six hours at 15W to 1.75 hours at 50W.