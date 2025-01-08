Cinegy To Feature Encode 1000, Cinegize, Multiviewer at ISE 2025

MUNICH—Cinegy will showcase its all-new Cinegy Encode 1000—designed to deliver professional-grade encoding in a compact form factor—at ISE 2025, set for Feb. 4-7 in Barcelona.

Well-suited for fixed and mobile installations, the Encode 1000 handles a wide range of signals from NDI and SMPTE ST 2110 to traditional SDI. The portable unit supports a variety of applications across enterprise, government, hospitality and live-event production, Cinegy said.

The Cinegy Encode 1000 is 7.87 by 7.87 by 1.96 inches (20 by 20 by 5 centimeters) and weighs 4.4 pounds (2 kilograms). It offers four bidirectional 12G SDI ports and is powered by an Intel i9-1390H processor. The encoder handles up to four simultaneous UHD streams while maintaining broadcast quality standards, the company said.

Cinegy will also make the ISE debut of its Cinegize remote access solution, which it says offers ultralow latency performance previously only available with hardware IP KVM systems. Cinegize supports resolutions up to 8K with comprehensive color space options, it said.

Cinegize delivers sub-20ms latency in LAN environments and sub-100ms over WAN. This enterprise-ready solution features GPU optimization for NVIDIA, AMD and Intel with built-in security encryption, it said.

The company will also feature its Cinegy Multiviewer. A single instance can monitor hundreds of feeds across multiple displays, supporting formats from traditional SDI to cutting-edge IP standards including NDI, SRT, and SMPTE 2110.

See Cinegy at ISE 2025 in booth 4J550. More information is available on the company’s website.