Cinedigm Partners with Exeest to Launch Film Submission Portal for Independent Filmmakers
By Tom Butts published
Matchpoint Debut allows filmmakers to submit their films for distribution through Cinedigm’s streaming channels and third-party partners
LOS ANGELES—Cinedigm, an independent streaming company for enthusiast fan bases, has teamed up with Exeest, a global marketplace for premium TV, film and digital content to launch "Matchpoint Debut," a fully-integrated film submission platform for independent filmmakers.
The advanced platform uses Exeest’s proprietary technology to streamline the submission process for filmmakers, as well as provide a platform to solicit, ingest and evaluate film content suitable for its portfolio of streaming channels including Bloody Disgusting, CONtv, Docurama, Fandor and Screambox, among others.
Through a direct integration with Matchpoint Dispatch, Cinedigm’s proprietary distribution platform, the Matchpoint Debut submission portal enables independent filmmakers to easily submit their content for potential OTT distribution across Cinedigm’s wide network of ad-supported and subscription-based distribution partners. The portal is intended to provide filmmakers with a path to easily distribute their films (short-form or long-form) across the entire OTT ecosystem while providing an opportunity to monetize their work.
All filmmakers, from small independents to established licensors, will have the ability to directly participate in the booming OTT business by gaining distribution across U.S.-based streaming platforms that are increasingly becoming relegated to Hollywood’s major studios and media conglomerates.
Cinedigm’s content submission and evaluation process is powered by Exeest’s content distribution technology while the entire asset ingestion, content preparation, content packaging and digital distribution is automated by Cinedigm’s Matchpoint Dispatch at no cost to the filmmaker. The fully-integrated platform provides a complete end-to-end solution that encompasses the entire 360-degree distribution process from content submission to content publishing to content reporting.
For a fee, filmmakers worldwide can submit their films for consideration to be distributed across Cinedigm’s portfolio of AVOD & SVOD channels in addition to countless other third-party platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, Google Play, and Xbox. Once approved, filmmakers can also automatically receive access to Exeest’s cloud-native sales asset management system and will be evaluated for entry into their B2B streaming marketplace which facilitates worldwide distribution.
The Matchpoint Debut portal can be accessed at http://debut.matchpoint.tv.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.