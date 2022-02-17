Cinedigm Partners with Exeest to Launch Film Submission Portal for Independent Filmmakers

LOS ANGELES—Cinedigm, an independent streaming company for enthusiast fan bases, has teamed up with Exeest, a global marketplace for premium TV, film and digital content to launch "Matchpoint Debut," a fully-integrated film submission platform for independent filmmakers.

The advanced platform uses Exeest’s proprietary technology to streamline the submission process for filmmakers, as well as provide a platform to solicit, ingest and evaluate film content suitable for its portfolio of streaming channels including Bloody Disgusting, CONtv, Docurama, Fandor and Screambox, among others.

Through a direct integration with Matchpoint Dispatch, Cinedigm’s proprietary distribution platform, the Matchpoint Debut submission portal enables independent filmmakers to easily submit their content for potential OTT distribution across Cinedigm’s wide network of ad-supported and subscription-based distribution partners. The portal is intended to provide filmmakers with a path to easily distribute their films (short-form or long-form) across the entire OTT ecosystem while providing an opportunity to monetize their work.

All filmmakers, from small independents to established licensors, will have the ability to directly participate in the booming OTT business by gaining distribution across U.S.-based streaming platforms that are increasingly becoming relegated to Hollywood’s major studios and media conglomerates.

Cinedigm’s content submission and evaluation process is powered by Exeest’s content distribution technology while the entire asset ingestion, content preparation, content packaging and digital distribution is automated by Cinedigm’s Matchpoint Dispatch at no cost to the filmmaker. The fully-integrated platform provides a complete end-to-end solution that encompasses the entire 360-degree distribution process from content submission to content publishing to content reporting.

For a fee, filmmakers worldwide can submit their films for consideration to be distributed across Cinedigm’s portfolio of AVOD & SVOD channels in addition to countless other third-party platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, Google Play, and Xbox. Once approved, filmmakers can also automatically receive access to Exeest’s cloud-native sales asset management system and will be evaluated for entry into their B2B streaming marketplace which facilitates worldwide distribution.