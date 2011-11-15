Cinedeck EX v2.5 offers rewritten playback engine

Mobile capture systems for movie and TV production developer Cinedeck has enhanced its portable, multiformat, recording, monitoring and playback system with the release of Cinedeck EX v2.5.

Available for immediate download, the new Cinedeck v2.5 software delivers a range of features including a new, enhanced playback engine, expanded time code operations, upgraded audio metering displays and a new Windows-based, desktop remote controller for multiple Cinedeck EX systems.

Chief among the enhancements of the Cinedeck v2.5 release is a new playback engine, which has been rewritten and provides an improved user experience compared to prior versions. The new engine enables users to take advantage of Cinedeck Controller, a free Windows-based desktop application that provides basic deck control of the Cinedeck EX.