ChyronHego Promotes Jenn Paonessa to Lead Venues Solutions Division

MELVILLE, N.Y.—ChyronHego has promoted Jennifer Paonessa to director of the company’s new Venues Solutions division. The new division focuses on custom, workflow-driven graphics solutions to deliver an end-to-end sports production ecosystem that combines traditional LED content control, advanced graphics creation, virtual and data visuals to boost fan engagement and team branding.

"Jenn has a great understanding of the sports and live events business, particularly on the venue side, and she's the perfect person to lead our new Venues Solutions division," said Ariel Garcia, CEO at ChyronHego. “She understands how content can drive emotional connection to a game or event, and she works hard to give customers the tools and features they need to generate content that resonates with their stakeholders."

Paonessa began her career in the LED and digital signage world, where she saw the technology evolve into the sophisticated systems that have become central to the fan experience in today's sports and entertainment venues. Through work in control rooms and production trucks, she gained experience with graphics on the broadcast side. More recently, while at Learfield IMG, she facilitated sponsorship deals in the collegiate sports arena and developed partnerships in the growing area of stats and data integration. Since joining ChyronHego in 2019, she has played an important role in building the company's in-venue solutions business.