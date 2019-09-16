ChyronHego Names Ariel Garcia as CEO

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Ariel Garcia has been appointed CEO of ChyronHego, effective Sept. 13, the company announced.

Ariel Garcia

Garcia takes on the new role after having served as the company’s president of broadcasting since late last year. Joining the company as a board member in 2015 following a strategic investment from Vector Capital, Garcia will focus on driving product innovation based on what customers require, the company said.

Since 2014, he has served as operating partner and head of value creation at Vector Capital. Previously, he was senior principal at The Boston Consulting Group, where he led the company's technology, media and telecommunications practices.

Garcia holds a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and a degree in computer engineering from the Universidad Católica Argentina.

"I am thrilled to step in as CEO during this exciting growth stage for ChyronHego. Our sports intelligence and broadcasting products are top-notch, and our increasing focus and partnership with our customers will prove critical for future success," Garcia said.

Garcia is taking over as company CEO from Marco Lopez.

