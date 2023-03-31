Chyron To Present Product Updates With Sports Focus At NAB Show

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron will focus on sports solutions that illustrate how its updates to key graphics systems can help users’ transition to advanced production tools and cloud-enabled workflows, at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

“The Power of PRIME” on Monday, April 17, at noon and Tuesday, April 18, at 10 a.m. will include a comprehensive look at how users of Chyron’s Lyric graphics systems benefit from migrating to the PRIME Platform.

The PRIME Platform includes robust data display options along with data-driven parameters and animations for fast playout; the ability to create graphics for any size and any aspect ratio for output from a single channel; and all of the functionality top-tier designers and operators expect, the company said.

Slated for 11:30 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday during the NAB Show, case studies at the Chyron booth will show how Chyron LIVE offers production companies the advantage of instant scalability and brings rights holders the benefit of professional-grade content production capabilities, it said.

“The key product updates we’ll feature at the NAB Show make it easy for creatives and production teams working in the live sports environment to embrace advanced production tools that are more comprehensive, driving essential graphics from a unified, intuitive interface rather than from a mixture of single-function devices,” said Carol Bettencourt, vice president of marketing at Chyron.

“As attendees will see with our Chyron LIVE updates, our commitment to cloud production remains strong," she continued. "We see cloud as the future, despite the challenges presented by live sports, and we look forward to debuting sport-specific tools and interfaces for LIVE at the NAB Show.”

The Chyron LIVE cloud-native production platform offers a straightforward, all-in-one user interface for switching up to six video sources; broadcast-grade graphical overlays; the ability to create clips from live video sources; and enhanced coverage with illustrated replay (telestration). This year, Chyron is adding a new built-in graphics package, a commentator mode, improved audio and the MatchPad interface designed specifically for soccer, it said.

The addition of AI-driven capabilities, such as visual recognition, to LIVE enables the platform to identify significant events within a game and automate the capture of highlights. With the platform providing fast, easy access to replays for big moments in the game, it’s simple for a single operator to bring multiple elements — graphics, replays and multiple camera angles — into live productions, the company said.

See Chyron at NAB Show booth N2647.