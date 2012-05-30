Chyron teams with Phase 3 Productions

Chyron has announced that its Creative Services division has teamed up with Phase 3 Productions — a TV, film and multimedia production company based in Kingston, Jamaica — in overhauling TV broadcasts for the country's Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL). Chyron Creative Services helped Phase 3 to identify the graphics, data and functionality needed to give its coverage the high production value typical of the world's most prominent soccer leagues and teams. Additionally, the team designed and built the requisite graphics and optimized its integration with the database that supports information-rich graphics playout via Phase 3's LEX² graphics system.



With Red Stripe's sponsorship, Phase 3 is able to introduce regular Monday night football matches enhanced with the addition of new camera angles, replay capability, theme music and audio effects; a much greater depth of stats and information; and the full branding and graphics package designed in conjunction with Chyron's Creative Services team.



As an existing Chyron customer, Phase 3 already works within the Lyric graphics creation environment. With the aid of Chyron Creative Services, the company was able to design the graphics workflow to take full advantage of the Lyric software and the LEX² on-air graphics playout system.



The first full RSPL season with the new look and feel will begin in September.