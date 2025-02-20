Chyron Opens Designer of the Year Competition

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron today launched its 2025 Designer of the Year Competition and said the winner will be announced live at the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"Chyron recognizes that our work is a creative collaboration,” Chyron Vice President of Marketing Carol Bettencourt said. “This award honors some of the best work from our talented end users. Every year, the competition gets stronger as more designers push the limits of what’s possible in live production."

The award recognized outstanding designers of live broadcast graphics created using Chyron PRIME Designer design engine, the comopany said.

The competition is open to designers from around the world who submit four or more broadcast-quality scenes created with PRIME Designer, the company said.

To be considered, entries must include animations and may incorporate data integration, base scenes, style sheets and playout control panels. Submissions can be original designs or past work with permission, it said.

Previous winners include sports graphics freelancer Zack Millican (2023 NAB Show); MOOV graphics operator Perry Littman (2023 IBC); Kyle Taragowski (2024 NAB Show), for his work with Academy of Lower Thirds for CPAC-Canada; and MOOV graphics implementation specialist Tom Gray (2024 IBC).

The submission deadline is March 20.

To submit an entry or to learn more, visit the company’s website.