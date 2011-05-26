Chyron Names New Account Executive



Chyron announced the placement of Brian Spiers as the company’s senior national account executive.



Formerly the vice president of sales, North America, for Digital Broadcast, Spiers won acclaim for devising a variety of sales initiatives specifically tailored for broadcast and media groups. He previously served as regional sales director for the central U.S. and Canada for Grass Valley, and as national sales manager, Canada, for Tektronix.



"Brian will offer unique insights into strategic selling, business development, strategic account planning, and key account management," said Bruce Levine, vice president of North American sales at Chyron, in a press release. "With more than two decades of industry experience, Brian has excelled in hardware, software, and system sales, and has also spent considerable time identifying enterprise-level opportunities and building strategic approaches to a wide variety of clients.”



Spiers holds an MBA from the Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia, with a specialization in digital technologies management.



