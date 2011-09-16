Chyron, AP ENPS announce partnership

Chyron and AP Essential News Production Systems (ENPS) announced a new partnership through which Chyron's CAMIO asset management server and Axis World Graphics products now seamlessly integrate with ENPS workflows for Web and mobile output.

Broadcast graphics can be reused online by simply dragging the graphic from an ENPS broadcast script and dropping into an ENPS Web story. The tools work equally as well to integrate graphics created specifically for Web and mobile stories into a broadcast script. Users can drag and drop from Chyron into an ENPS broadcast story; no other user action is required. Chyron works with ENPS through the MOS protocol to route the Chyron graphics seamlessly to online distribution channels.

The flexibility offered by Chyron and ENPS allows customers to repurpose content but also gives them the option to create distribution-specific versions tailored to broadcast, Web, mobile and social media when required. Customers can reduce costs and maximize productivity by using a common set of editorial and media tools, staff and workflow for all of the content they publish and broadcast.