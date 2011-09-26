Chyron and AP ENPS announce integrated graphics solution for Web and mobile

Chyron and ENPS have formed a new partnership that has resulted in a tight integrated between Chyron’s CAMIO asset management server and Axis World Graphics products with ENPS newsroom computer systems workflows for publishing content to the Web and mobile devices.

The companies said the combined solution will allow customers to drag and drop graphics into Web and mobile content, and quickly repurpose broadcast graphics on the Web, mobile and social media. Broadcast graphics can be reused online by dragging the graphic from an ENPS broadcast script and dropping into an ENPS Web story.

The tools work equally as well to integrate graphics created specifically for Web and mobile stories into a broadcast script. Users can drag and drop from Chyron into an ENPS broadcast story; no other user action is required.

Chyron works with ENPS through the MOS protocol to route the Chyron graphics seamlessly to online distribution channels. Customers can use a common set of editorial and media tools, staff and workflow for all of the content they publish and broadcast.

The flexibility offered by Chyron and ENPS allows customers to repurpose content but also gives them the option to create distribution-specific versions tailored to broadcast, Web, mobile and social media when required.