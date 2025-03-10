Chunghwa Telecom Taps Broadpeak for Dynamic Ad Insertion

CESSON-SEVIGNE, France—Chunghwa Telecom, the leading telecommunications operator in Taiwan, has selected Broadpeak to provide solutions for its streaming service Hami Video.

As part of the agreement, the telco is using Broadpeak’s server-side-ad-insertion (SSAI) solution via the broadpeak.io SaaS platform.

The two companies reported that the advanced dynamic ad insertion solution would improve viewing experiences and increase ad revenue from the live basketball matches and associated content offered by Chunghwa’s premium sports streaming channel.

Chunghwa Telecom serves over 3 million video streaming subscribers, offering a broad array of live and on-demand content, including premium international sports. With continued rights investments in premier live sports content, the operator required new and enhanced ad insertion capabilities so that it could better monetize its growing OTT service, Hami Video and boost ad revenues.

Jacques Le Mancq, president and CEO of Broadpeak, explained that “Chunghwa Telecom is innovation-led and champions exceptional subscriber experiences. Market leaders like Chunghwa set a pioneering example of how operators can elevate their monetization toolkit while bringing the best live sports and entertainment to rapidly-growing audiences. We’re proud to support Chunghwa as it embarks on new periods of growth as the ultimate streaming platform for Taiwanese viewers.”

The two companies reported that Broadpeak’s solutions are designed to be rapidly deployed and that Broadpeak enabled the service to go live within weeks with a flexible, easy-to-use SaaS solution.

Alongside fast time-to-market, the cloud-based solution provided Chungwha Telecom with effortless third-party integration via API-driven architecture, seamless interoperability within existing CDN and ad-tech environments. Broadpeak also implemented AI-driven tools to automatically detect ad breaks and insert the relevant SCTE-35 markers within video streams.

