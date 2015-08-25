ChryonHego Paint Tool Takes Field for Rugby World Cup

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Getting into the scrum for the first time with rugby, ChryonHego has announced that it will supply the Welsh Rugby Union with its Paint telestration/visualization tool for the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England.

Welsh Rugby Union

The WRU will offer Paint to coaches to enhance and highlight video graphically from practice and matches.

“With Paint, we’re giving our member clubs an important new advantage for improving team and player performance, using the same video tools for game-play analysis that we’ve all seen on live major-network sports broadcasts,” says Rhys Long, head of performance analysis, Wales Rugby Union. “Paint promises to bring an exciting and powerful new dimension to our clubs’ training and strategic development during the tournament.”

The Rugby World Cup will feature teams from 20 countries around the world and will take place from Sept. 18-Oct. 31.

ChyronHego is a provider of broadcast graphics, playout and real-time data visualization for live television, news and sports production.