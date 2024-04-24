Chptr, Gray Television Launch on Video Obituary Platform

NEW YORK—Chptr and Gray Television have announced that they are introducing a new video solution for funeral homes and communities that will allow funeral directors and individuals to create striking, personalized video tributes that can be shared on local TV and on digital sites.

The program launched on April 24 with WBNG in Binghamton, N.Y., WCAX - Burlington, Vt. KY3 in Springfield, Mo. and WWNY - Watertown, N.Y.

The new platform will enable families to create lasting tributes and videos of their ones that can then be shared on local TV networks and their digital sites, ensuring that the celebration of one's life continues to resonate within the community, the companies said.

Packages range from $99 to $849, based on length of the video, with a third "Made for TV" premium offer that also includes a :30 second video feature that will air on the local TV stations.

"We are thrilled to bring to market a best-in-class video product that finally does justice to the stories of those we have lost," said Glen Hale, vice president of digital content and audience development at Gray TV. "This partnership with Chptr is a game-changer, delivering premium memorial content worthy of airing on our stations."

The two companies said that this collaboration ushers in a new era of remembrance with digital memorials offering photos, videos, stories and memories provided by loved ones. Unlike traditional obituaries where only direct family members can contribute, these memorializations allow anyone who was touched by the deceased, to add reflection and insight on a life well-lived, far surpassing the static obituaries of the past.

"By harnessing the power of video, social connectivity, and cutting-edge AI technologies, we're transcending the limitation of traditional obituaries," said Rehan Choudhry, CEO and founder of Chptr, which is a mobile-first memorialization and celebrations platform that aims to gather, share, and hold memories of lives well lived for generations to come. "With Chptr and Gray at the forefront, we're not only revolutionizing an older tradition that hasn't been updated in generations; we're empowering communities to find solace, strength and unity in the digital age."