Chicago Sports Network To Add Missouri Valley Conference Basketball

CHICAGO—The Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) has reached a deal to bring Missouri Valley Conference men’s and women’s basketball games to the network.

As part of the agreement, CHSN will be telecast both live and tape-delayed men’s and women’s regular-season games. Additionally, CHSN will televise the first round and quarterfinals of the conference’s men’s basketball tournament.

Coverage is slated to start on Dec .18 with men’s basketball, when the Murray State Racers take on the Indiana State Sycamores.

The CHSN coverage will highlight the MVC’s deep basketball tradition and feature four Illinois-based teams: University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), Bradley University, Illinois State University (ISU) and Southern Illinois University (SIU).

“We are excited to deepen our commitment to Chicago and Midwest sports by bringing Missouri Valley Conference basketball to CHSN,” CHSN executive producer Joe Riley said. “The conference has many devoted fans in the Chicagoland area, and we look forward to becoming a premier destination for them to watch their favorite MVC teams.”

CHSN will also broadcast eight games of the State Farm MVC Men’s Basketball Tournament, set for March 6-9, 2025, in St. Louis. CHSN will televise the men’s opening round and quarterfinal games on CHSN and CHSN Plus, allowing fans to follow their teams’ journeys toward the MVC championship title.