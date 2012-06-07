Chernock to discuss connect TV and relationship to broadcasters

Richard Chernock, Triveni Digital Chief Science Officer, will present a keynote speech and participate as a panelist during the 2012 IEEE International Symposium on Broadband Multimedia Systems and Broadcasting (BMSB) in Seoul, South Korea.

Chernock's keynote presentation on "Connected Television: Relationship to the Broadcaster" will take place on June 28 at 10 a.m. Chernock also will participate in a panel discussion during the session "Challenges and Opportunities of Digital Broadcasting in a Smart Convergence Era" on June 29 at 3:20 p.m.