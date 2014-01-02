Chernock to Chair ATSC 3.0 Group

WASHINGTON — The Advanced Television Systems Committee announced the appointment of Dr. Richard Chernock as the chairman of the ATSC’s Technology Group 3, the standards development group working on the ATSC 3.0 next-generation broadcast standard. Chernock succeeds James Kutzner of PBS, who has announced his retirement effective Feb. 1.



Dr. Chernock is chief science officer at Triveni Digital. In that position, he is developing strategic directions for monitoring, content distribution and metadata management for emerging digital television systems and infrastructures. Previously, he was a Research Staff Member at IBM Research, investigating digital broadcast and semiconductor technologies. His Doctor of Science degree is from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of nuclear materials engineering.



“Rich Chernock’s technical expertise and extensive experience in ATSC activities make him the ideal choice to help direct the future of digital television,” said Mark Richer, ATSC president. “At the same time, we thank Jim Kutzner for his TG3 leadership during the crucial launch phase and for his many contributions to the ATSC over the years. We wish him all the best on his future endeavors.”



“As ATSC 3.0 developments accelerate, Rich will be taking the reins of the TG3 at an exciting time,” said ATSC Board Chairman Glenn Reitmeier of NBC Universal. “As the ATSC develops the next generation of Digital TV standards, we are fortunate to have a chair with Rich's strong leadership, technical vision, and collaborative spirit.”



Dr. Chernock is active in many of the ATSC, Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers committees, particularly in the areas of mobile digital TV, monitoring, metadata, and data broadcast. He was the chairman of the ATSC Technology Standards Group, leading the ATSC 2.0 standards work, from 2011-13, and he chairs the Non-Real-Time Services activities within ATSC. He is also the Distinguished Lecturer Chair for IEEE Broadcast Technology Society.