Charter Taps Nokia for Its 5G Network

DALLAS, Texas—Nokia has announced that Charter Communications will be using Nokia’s comprehensive AirScale equipment portfolio, including 5G RAN, for its 5G wireless network to deliver wireless 5G connectivity, faster speeds, and increased network capacity to Spectrum Mobile customers in its trial markets in the United States.

The deal is the first win for Nokia with a major MSO.

In announcing the agreement, the two companies explained that cable operators have spent more than $1 billion on Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum with the intention to build 5G networks to offload traffic from their leased mobile networks and to deliver faster wireless service.

Using compact and lightweight small cell products, cable operators can more easily and cost-effectively provide 5G wireless connectivity by leveraging their existing DOCSIS infrastructure without having to build additional cell sites, the companies said.

As Charter continues to grow its mobile customers, which grew to 6 million customer lines as of Q12023, the MSO said it needed a 5G wireless connectivity solution to offload traffic from its leased mobile network.

Charter will deploy Nokia’s 5G RAN products, including strand mounted radios for CBRS, baseband units, and a newly developed 5G CBRS Strand Mount Small Cells All-in-One portfolio on the company’s assets, which will help Charter continue to deliver mobile traffic in strategic locations across its 41-state footprint while providing customers with the best possible 5G service experience.

“Charter is committed to providing our customers a fully converged connectivity experience that combines high value plans with the fastest wired and wireless speeds throughout our footprint,” Justin Colwell, executive vice president of connectivity technology at Charter Communications, said. “Incorporating Nokia’s innovative 5G technology into our advanced wireless converged network will help us ensure that Spectrum customers in areas with a high concentration of mobile traffic continue to receive superior mobile connectivity, including the nation’s fastest wireless speeds.”

“This news builds on our more than 20-year relationship working with Charter to enhance its network. We are excited to expand its current trial to additional select metropolitan markets in the US, enabling an enhanced user experience for Spectrum Mobile subscribers,” Shaun McCarthy, president of North America Sales at Nokia, said. “This win strengthens Nokia’s leadership position in the MSO space for 5G wireless deployments.”