Charter Launches Free Tuition Program

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter Communications Inc. has announced a new program for all its full-time employees that will cover 100% of tuition costs for full-time employees pursuing select degrees and certificates through the new Charter Education Benefit powered by Guild.

The program will provide Charter’s more than 101,000 employees with better tools and support for them to start, continue or complete their education, expand their skill sets and grow their careers with Charter, the company said.

The program launch comes at a time when employers in the broadcast, media and telecom industry have struggled to find qualified tech people and staff. The relatively tight job market has also prompted employers to improve the benefits they offer staff.

The Charter Education Benefit provides employees with tuition-free access to a broad catalog of over 300 online programs and degrees from more than 30 universities and learning providers including eCornell, University of Denver, Ohio University and Spelman College, the operator said.

Charter also will cover qualified program-related expenses such as books, supplies and enrollment fees. Participating employees are encouraged to pursue business-aligned programs in high-growth areas for Charter including Operations Management, Marketing, Project Management and Technology.

“Charter has always been a great place to build a long and fulfilling career, for both those with and without college degrees,” said Paul Marchand, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, charter. “Our employees earn competitive wages, receive high-quality and affordable benefits and now, with the new Charter Education Benefit, they can pursue a tuition-free college degree. Creating meaningful opportunities for career mobility results in a more knowledgeable workforce, which ultimately benefits our customers as well.”

The Charter Education Benefit is being run by Guild, a career opportunity company that helps employers invest in their employees through tuition-free education, career development and coaching.

“Charter is spearheading what it means to unlock career opportunity in the communications industry, providing best in class programs, support and resources for their employees to learn and advance in their careers,” said Rachel Romer, CEO, Guild. “Guild is looking forward to partnering with Charter on this strategic investment in their workforce.”

The new program builds on the fall 2022 decision by Charter to nearly double its tuition reimbursement program to $10,000 per year at the college or university of the eligible employee’s choice, to provide even greater continuing education support to its workforce.

Now, through the new Charter Education Benefit, employees also will have access to 100% tuition-free undergraduate and associate degrees, as well as high school diplomas, college prep, certificates and English language learning programs, without being responsible for out-of-pocket tuition costs that may have previously presented barriers for continued learning. Charter also will cover up to $10,000 per year for employees to pursue select graduate degrees, as well as undergraduate degrees outside of the Guild catalog.