Charter Communications to Deploy Harmonic's CableOS Broadband Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has announced that Charter Communications has selected Harmonic as its strategic technology partner to deploy virtual CMTS technology. The deployment is part of Charter’s ongoing plans to upgrade its network and offer next-gen broadband services.

Charter Communications will deploy Harmonic's CableOS Platform in a distributed access architecture for converged multi-gigabit DOCSIS 3.1 and 4.0, creating a flexible and sustainable foundation for market-leading connectivity services, the companies said.

The deployment will help Charter's upgrade its network, expand its footprint, provide operational efficiencies and enable groundbreaking multi-gigabit network convergence, the companies said. Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning CableOS cloud-native solution powers over 90 innovative broadband service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.