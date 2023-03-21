Charter Communications to Deploy Harmonic's CableOS Broadband Platform
The deployment of Harmonic's CableOS Broadband Platform will enable multi-gigabit network convergence and operational efficiencies
SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has announced that Charter Communications has selected Harmonic as its strategic technology partner to deploy virtual CMTS technology. The deployment is part of Charter’s ongoing plans to upgrade its network and offer next-gen broadband services.
Charter Communications will deploy Harmonic's CableOS Platform in a distributed access architecture for converged multi-gigabit DOCSIS 3.1 and 4.0, creating a flexible and sustainable foundation for market-leading connectivity services, the companies said.
The deployment will help Charter's upgrade its network, expand its footprint, provide operational efficiencies and enable groundbreaking multi-gigabit network convergence, the companies said. Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning CableOS cloud-native solution powers over 90 innovative broadband service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.
Further information is available at www.harmonicinc.com (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.