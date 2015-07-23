Charlotte Broadcast Hall of Fame Announces Inaugural Class

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Broadcast Hall of Fame has revealed its inaugural class of broadcasters, who will be officially inducted on Aug. 21. The induction will take place during an honorary luncheon at the Charlotte City Club, with Bill Whitaker, correspondent for CBS’ “60 Minutes” and former WBTV reporter, serving as the keynote speaker.

The 2015 class includes:

Grady Cole, WBT

Charles Crutchfield, WBT/WBTV

Betty Feezor, WBT

Earle Gluck, WBT

Rev. Billy Graham

Stan & Sis Kaplan

Charles Kuralt, WBT/CBS

Doug Mayes, WBT/WBTV/WSOC

Larry Sprinkle, WROQ/WCNC

Bill Walker, WSOC

The Charlotte Broadcast Hall of Fame honors the individuals who have played a major role in the region’s distinguished radio and television broadcasting history. It was founded by Central Piedmont Community College state and is currently housed in the WTVI PBS Charlotte studios.

