CETel turns to Newtec for IP trunking service to Africa, Middle East

Global teleport and satellite services provider CETel has enhanced its IP trunking services to Africa and the Middle East with Newtec elevation modulators, shapers and encapsulators.



CETel has upgraded its DVB-S2/SCPC links from Ruppichteroth, Germany, to seven remote sites in Somalia, Sudan, Cape Verde, Ghana and Iraq, together with other point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networks from Germany to Africa and the Middle East.



CETel also has installed Newtec's EL170 IP satellite modulator and EL970 IP satellite demodulator equipment, based on FlexACM technology, for output of broadband Internet services for a major telecommunication provider in Africa. CETel chose Newtec's DVB-S2 FlexACM technology to reduce bandwidth costs and increase revenue.



FlexACM is an end-to-end solution that combines a range of technologies for the implementation of ACM technology, IP shaping, compression and acceleration for highly efficient IP trunking and IP backbone satellite links.



The implementation of FlexACM can result in a doubling of the data throughput in a given satellite segment while also guaranteeing 100 percent link availability and reducing operational costs by up to 50 percent.



Noise and distortion estimator functionality increases the performance of the FlexACM-powered satellite link through accurately monitoring the quality of the link and enabling optimum usage of satellite transponders.