CES2024: CTA Predicts U.S. Tech Industry Revenue to Rise 2.8% in 2024

ARLINGTON, Va.—As technologists gather in Las Vegas for CES2024, the Consumer Technology Association is projecting that retail revenues for the U.S. consumer technology industry will grow modestly by 2.8% in 2024 to $512 billion (up $14 billion from 2023).

The CTA is also predicting that consumers will spend $14 billion (up 6% over 2023) on audio streaming services and $48 billion (up 4%) on video streaming in 2024.

“Despite inflation in most sectors of the U.S. economy, it’s noteworthy that consumer tech products like TVs, smartphones, and gaming hardware are being bought at lower prices by consumers,” said Richard Kowalski, senior director of business intelligence at CTA. “Technology by nature is deflationary as innovation leads industries to find newer, more efficient ways to compete. Looking ahead to 2024, I expect developments in artificial intelligence will accelerate growth for consumer and enterprise technology companies as they become more efficient and find more ways to meet consumer needs.”

In its new projections for 2024, the CTA highlighted a number of trends.