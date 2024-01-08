CES2024: Advanced HDR by Technicolor To Show Advancements in Vegas

LAS VEGAS—Advanced HDR by Technicolor will demonstrate how streaming video providers and broadcasters are delivering high dynamic range (HDR) and standard dynamic range (SDR) via a single production workflow and distribution stream here at CES2024, Jan 9-12.

Advanced HDR by Technicolor, a collaboration of Philips, InterDigital and Technicolor, enables automatic conversion of SDR to HDR, and back again if required. The technology recently was recognized for its ability to deliver production- and distribution-ready content simultaneously for HDR/SDR distribution at SDR-only bitrates, it said.

The feat is accomplished by adding extremely low bitrate metadata, enabling artifact-free uncompressed HDR with 10- and 8-bit encoding, to any HD or UHD resolution content as well as content for mobile devices, it said.

"The process maximizes HDR's dynamic range and color volume without compromising SDR experiences. The suite of solutions included in Advanced HDR by Technicolor ensures optimal source fidelity on both SDR-to-HDR and HDR-to-SDR conversions," said Rick Dumont, senior director of business development of HDR video for Philips.

"These conversions are accomplished by leveraging machine learning to deliver a single stream accompanied by dynamic metadata to end-user devices. It offers streaming providers and broadcasters a sophisticated and cost-effective approach to delivering the best possible video experience to viewers."

Advanced HDR by Technicolor is available on all Sinclair Broadcast Group NextGen TV stations, it said,

CES2024 demonstrations include those at the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) booth, Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Central Hall, booth 19744 and the Hisense booth, LVCC, Central Hall, booth 18217.