CES: U.S. Senators, FCC Commissioners and Other Officials to Headline Policy Discussions in Vegas

ARLINGTON, Va.—The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced that the upcoming CES 2024 will include U.S. Senators, FCC Commissioners and other senior government officials discussing a host of policies during the tech confab in Las Vegas between Jan. 9-12.

“We are thrilled to welcome a very impressive and influential group of government officials to CES 2024,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We look forward to these conversations about how the tech industry can work together with key government officials to ensure that innovation continues to thrive in the United States.”

On Friday, January 12, the CES program will feature U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) discussing the status of and outlook for key legislation affecting technology companies and American consumers.

In addition, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, FCC Commissioners Brendan Carr and Anna Gomez, and FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter will participate in the “Conversation with a Commissioner” session, a series of one-on-one conversations, beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 10:20 a.m. PST.

Another panel with federal officials will occur on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 10:20 a.m. PST. It will feature Anne Neuberger, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Tech, Alexander Hoehn-Saric, Chair of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), and Paul Rosen, Assistant Secretary for Investment Security at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Other federal officials scheduled to discuss tech policy at CES 2024 include:

Laurie Locascio, Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and Director, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

Kathi Vidal, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

Dimitri Kusnezov, Under Secretary for Science and Technology, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and Administrator, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA)

These speakers join more than 160 international, federal, state and local government officials and staff who will participate in the Leaders in Technology Program and attend the Innovation Policy Summit (IPS) at CES, which convenes top innovators and policymakers to discuss the future of policy around a range of pressing technology issues, including privacy, health innovation, trade policy, competition, artificial intelligence, self-driving vehicles, and more.

As CES 2024 is a major international event with over a third of participants coming from outside the United States and more than 150 countries represented, international policy will again be a point of significant focus.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2024 will take place in Las Vegas on Jan. 9-12 with Media Days taking place Jan. 7-8.