CES: Nielsen’s Gracenote Launches Metadata Solution to Simplify Sports-Content Discovery

NEW YORK—Gracenote, the content data business unit of Nielsen, has launched Gracenote On Sports, a new solution designed to make it easier for viewers to find sports content.

The solution aims to fix common consumer complaints about the difficulty of finding sports content by providing streaming and linear video platforms with an easy-to-implement metadata solution that connects the entire sports video ecosystem, Gracenote said.

Gracenote will showcase new live sports discovery experiences made possible by On Sports at CES in Las Vegas from Jan. 7-9, 2025.

The launch is notable because sports has become a key driver of viewing and advertising on linear and streaming platforms but the movement of more sports to streaming services has made it harder for consumers to find the sports they want to watch.

For example, of the 2,430 Major League Baseball games played during the 2024 regular season, only 150 were carried nationally on traditional broadcast or streaming channels. With 93% of games spread across regional sports networks, local channels, streaming services and league-developed direct-to-consumer offerings, many baseball fans faced difficulty finding out where to watch games.

“Sports programming has the unique ability to attract large and passionate audiences making it invaluable to video providers seeking to drive engagement and time spent with their services,” Gracenote Chief Product Officer Bill Michels said. “With Gracenote’s new solution, customers can now deliver innovative discovery experiences leveraging sports content and win the competition for viewers and their attention.”

The new Gracenote on Sports allows video services to use a single API to access Gracenote sports data covering 150-plus leagues and competitions connected to Gracenote video data, including imagery and content IDs. The enriched sports data, live sports schedules and team and league data can then be used to power next-generation universal search capabilities and unique sports experiences to attract and retain viewers. Future product enhancements will enable display of real-time game scores and standings as well as athlete appearances in other entertainment content, Gracenote said.

More specifically, On Sports offers video providers these capabilities:

Personalize the sports experience by providing tailored recommendations for live games based on preferences and viewing history.

Create a comprehensive sports hub that aggregates live events and related content across different platforms.,

Enhance pregame engagement by helping fans discover upcoming live games across multiple channels and streaming platforms.

Elevate the live game experience by displaying real-time scores and league standings in the user interface.

Enrich postgame content by presenting related viewing options such as recap shows, highlights and postgame analysis.

On Sports covers more than 150 of the world’s most popular sports leagues and competitions including the NFL, NBA, Premier League and Formula 1 in more than 50 countries globally. As the entertainment industry continues its evolution, Gracenote is transforming its offerings in step to ensure customers can effectively leverage programming to maximize engagement and monetization. Learn more at https://gracenote.com/on-sports/.