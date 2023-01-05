CES 2023: Cox Communications Launches Mobile Services

ATLANTA & LAS VEGAS—Cox Communications announced the successful national launch of Cox Mobile, the company's new mobile phone service available to Cox Internet customers in Cox markets nationwide at this year’s CES.

With unlimited talk and text and no term agreements, Cox Mobile offers consumer two data plans—a Pay As You Gig and a Gig Unlimited plan. Customers also have access to a network with unbeatable 5G reliability, as well as the ability to stay connected with Cox Internet at home and with more than 4 million of Cox's on-the-go wifi hotspots, the company reported during a breakfast event in Las Vegas announcing the service and some of its other plans for the year..

"The convergence of wired and mobile communications has never been more important. Customers recognize Cox as a reliable provider of connectivity, so introducing a mobile phone offering was a natural extension of our services," said Mark Greatrex, president of Cox Communications. "With Cox Mobile, we are offering new mobile phone options for consumers; ones that offer flexibility, reliability and the opportunity to save money."