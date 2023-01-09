CES 2023 Attendance Tops 115K
It was the largest audited post-pandemic tech event since early 2020 with 3,200+ exhibitors, the CTA reported
LAS VEGAS—CES 2023 ended with total attendance topping 115,000 industry professionals, making it the largest audited global tech event since early 2020, the Consumer Electronics Association (CTA) reported.
The organizers also reported that the event attracted more than 3,200 exhibitors, including 1000 startups.
CES will return to Las Vegas, January 9-12, 2024.
"CES 2023 was the great reconnection and rocked by every measure - from attendance to the keynote stage to press conferences and product debuts on the exhibit floor – showing the entire world that in-person events are BACK!" said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "The innovation unveiled this week will drive economic growth and change in meaningful ways to improve our lives and create a better future for the next generation."
Other key numbers from the event included:
- Nearly 2.2 million net square feet of exhibits (70% larger than CES 2022).
- 3200+ exhibitors, including 1000 new exhibitors.
- Over 115,000 attendees (pre-audit figures).
- Over 40,000 international attendees from more than 140 countries (pre-audit figures).
- 4800 global media from 69 number of countries (pre-audit figures).
- 60% of Fortune 500 companies represented.
