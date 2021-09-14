CES 2022 Registration Is Now Open

LAS VEGAS—The Consumer Technology Association has announced that registration is now open for CES 2022 in Las Vegas between January 5 to 8.

CES 2022 will bring together over 1100 companies from across the globe showcasing the latest in digital health, food tech, automotive tech, NFTs, gaming, smart home and more, the group said.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to attend CES in Las Vegas.

CES will use CLEAR to administer proof of vaccination for U.S. based attendees.

For non-U.S. based attendees, CES 2022 will use a similar, 3rd party platform to submit proof of vaccination and will share more information on this subject in October.

For those who may be unable to travel to Vegas, CES will run a digital event in parallel with the in-person program. Digital event details and registration coming later this year.