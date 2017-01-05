CES 2017: LG, Dolby Release 4K Blu-ray Player

TORONTO—LG Electronics and Dolby Labs announced the LG UP970 Ultra HD Blu-ray player, LG’s first 4K Blu-ray player with Dolby Vision high-dynamic range imaging to be made available later this year through a software update. No prices were listed.



The UP970 also will offer support for the generic HDR format, HDR10; 10-bit color and Rec. ITU-R BT. 2020 color gamut, as well as playback of high-efficiency video coding, or HEVC. It’s also compatible with several audio formats, including Dolby True HD, Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD Master Audio.



The UP970 has two HDMI ports, an HDMI 2.0a port for Ultra HD video output and an HDMI 1.4 for audio output that can connect with hi-fi devices, such as AVRs and sound bars. With Ethernet and Wi-Fi connections, content can be streamed via Netflix and YouTube, while the USB port allows for playback of video and audio.



According to Dolby, there are more than 80 titles available through streaming services in Dolby Vision HDR.