Cel-Soft to Debut Multi-mode Broadcast Signal Analyzer at BVE



LONDON: Cel-Soft, a U.K.-based provider of high-performance image-processing and audio products, will launch a new quality-control and monitoring software suite at BVE 2012 in London, Feb. 14-16.





Designed to run on a standard desktop PC or workstation, Reel-CheckSolo-QCenables a complete set of quality-control tests to be performed on live or file-based video and audio. It is compatible with all signal standards and media file-types currently in common use, including webcast, broadcast and 444 digital-film formats up to 4K.



“Reel-Check Solo-QC is the facility’s equivalent of a Swiss Army knife,” details Cel-Soft managing director Robin Palmer. “It allows a very wide range of video and audio checks to be performed both on live and file-based signals without the cost and space overheads of traditional test equipment.”



Reel-Check Solo-QC can automatically check ingested or finished file content on local or networked drives. The operator can preset a table of test parameters and tolerances and any excursions outside these defined limits are automatically logged with associated timecodes and details. A thumbnail image generated at the time of detected events can be inserted in an easy-to-read RTF log. This facility can also be used as a shot-logger.



Alternatively or simultaneously the operator can view full waveform, vectorscope and image displays in any desired combination. Embedded audio, stereo or multi-channel surround-sound can be extracted and checked on a frame-by-frame basis alongside the video for audible or visible impairments. Audio, video and timecode can be displayed at any size on-screen.



Reel-Check Solo-QC provides live display of video waveform, color vector, YRGB histograms, RGB parades, YUV parades, gamut, individual R/G/B channels, luma, chroma as well as special picture monitoring modes.



Audio displays include bar-graphs in any common scale as well as full 5.1 surround-sound GMO and spectrogram. These can be supplemented by audio waveform (channels 1 to 16), audio phase vectors, audio phase balance and frequency analysis spectra. Integral audio loudness monitoring allows checks to ITU-R BS1770/1, R128 and the US-mandated ATSC A/85.



Automated video test capabilities include gamut, field dominance/reversal, average picture level, blocking artifacts, stuck frames, odd frames, blank frames, noise, focus, horizontal blanking, aspect ratio, color balance, timecode discontinuity, interlace presence, contrast, picture shift, pixel format and (optionally) PSE photosensitive epilepsy flashing (also known as 'The Harding Test').



Reel-Check Solo-QC will be launched on the Cel-Soft stand, M15, at BE 2012, Earls Court, London.