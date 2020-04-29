NAB's Celebration of Service to America Awards to Go Virtual

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation has announced that its 2020 Celebration of Service to America Award event that was slated for June 9 will transition to a virtual event later in the summer in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Leadership Foundation says that because of the social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as broadcasters being focused on other issues related to the pandemic, “it is impossible to host a celebration during this time.”

The virtual event will still serve as a way to recognize station honorees, partners, political leaders and the entire broadcast industry, highlighting community service efforts in 2019 and the recent efforts of broadcasters related to COVID-19.

“As our world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, our thoughts are with those who have been directly affected by the virus,” NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke wrote to the broadcast community. “Our gratitude is with you as you and your team continue to perform the responsibilities, duties and commitment that come with being a broadcaster.”

Additional information regarding the move to a virtual event will be shared in the coming weeks, NAB Leadership Foundation says. No date for the virtual event has been provided at this time.