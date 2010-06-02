CEI Debuts ‘Backpack Journalism’ System



Communications Engineering Inc. (CEI), Newington, Va.-based broadcast and multimedia systems integration firm, has announced that they will be launching a new “backpack journalism” system at the upcoming InfoComm 2010 show in Las Vegas. The system was developed in conjunction with Bill Gentile, an Emmy award-winning producer.



“Today’s news organizations are under increased pressure to minimize costs and expand the capabilities of their reporters, and the backpack journalism system provides them with the comprehensive tools to do their jobs effectively in a variety of environments,” Gentile said. “Partnering with CEI to create this custom backpack system makes perfect sense because of their technical knowledge and long-term experience in the broadcast industry.”



The backpack system includes equipment from Apple, G-Technology, Manfrotto and Sony and includes several options for customizing it for specific user applications and requirements.



Gentile has covered breaking stories on five continents during a 30 year career.



“We’re fortunate to have such a skilled, highly respected journalist as a partner in the development of the backpack journalism system,” said John Wesley Nash, executive vice president and chief operating officer of CEI. “Bill brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge to this project. He knows exactly what photo journalists need in the field, understands the challenges they face, and has helped us put together what is certain to be a system that allows them to be very mobile and still deliver high-quality stories.”



