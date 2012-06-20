CEA Line Shows to Feature What’s Hot in Consumer Electronics

ARLINGTON, VA.: Beginning with a VIP Preview Opening on June 26, the Consumer Electronics Association said its CEA Line Shows will feature more than "140 major brands, innovators and start-ups who will be showcasing the east coast’s largest assortment of new CE product introductions on a single exhibition floor."



The 2012 CEA Line Shows and Digital Downtown Conference is scheduled for June 27-28 at the Metropolitan Pavilion and Altman Building in New York City. The event is the cynosure of a weeklong series of CE technology events taking place in the city during the course of CE Week, June 25-29.



Technology vendors displaying include Intel, Sony, Monster, Pioneer, Honeywell, Hitachi, Creative Labs, and mroe than 75 start-ups. Microsoft will be demoing its new SmartGlass 2nd Screen technology during an onsite conference session; while Dish Network will be demoing and discussing its Hopper commercial-skipping technology on the show floor.



Some of the new products that will be on display include:

Atlantic Technology –H-PAS PowerBar 235 is a self-powered soundbar that delivers multi-channel high-fidelity sound for home entertainment systems.

Bits Limited – True Surge Power Squid eliminates the issue of not having enough space to accommodate today’s various sized plugs and chargers.

Datasat – RS20i - 16–Channel Audio Processor is an audio processor designed and tailored to the high-end consumer market.

Draper – High Performance XS850E Viewing Surface delivers high resolution across a broad viewing angle.

Escort – ESCORT Live 2.0 mobile app allows you to connect with ESCORT Nation and turn your smartphone into a radar detector.

Force Innovations –NuiWave empowers people to remotely interact with devices in their environment using speech and gestures.

Gefen – GAVA offers the flexibility to control A/V devices from any smart phone or tablet and customize your system setup with no apps required.

Kanex – Sydnee is a stylish charging station that recharges up to 4 iPads, simultaneously, while remaining cable clutter free.

Kaleidescape – Kaleidescape System has new features including Kaleidescape Scenes and an iPad control app, making the Blu-ray movie server better than ever.

Leap Motion – Leap is the world’s most accurate 3-D motion control technology and can control computers through natural hand and finger movements.

Liquid Image – Ego is a pocket sized mountable sports camera that records HD 1080P video and connects through Wi-Fi to Android and iOS systems.

Metra Electronics– Audio Mount is the world’s only all-in-one wall mount, sound bar, and sub-woofer.

Microsoft - will demonstrate its new SmartGlass 2nd screen TV technology for the first time on the East Coast since its E3 introduction at the 2nd Screen Summit

Otterbox – Armor Series® is drop proof, dust proof, crush proof and waterproof, the toughest case ever built.

Outdoor Technology – Turtle Shell Wireless Boom Box is a rugged water resistant Bluetooth speaker with a built in microphone and serious hi-fi sound.

P2i –Aridion liquid repellent nano-coating technology the reliability of electronic devices, protecting them from corrosion and water damage.

Polaroid - Z2300 10 Megapixel digital camera with a 3.0” LCD screen that prints a 2X3” sticky back print using ZINK Technology.

Private WiFi – PRIVATE WiFi is loud-based service to protect the privacy and security of internet communications in public wifi hotspots.

Woven by litl –Woven is an app that aggregates photos from across your image sources and creates a unified collection on your mobile device.

Wowwee – AppGear is an innovative line of apps that seamlessly interact with cool, collectible toys and shift the digital gaming world into a new reality.





