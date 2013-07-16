CEA Announces Publication of New DTV Interface Standard

ARLINGTON, VA.— The Consumer Electronics Association has announced publication of a new standard, CEA-861-F, A DTV Profile for Uncompressed High-Speed Digital Interfaces. This standard applies to a variety of DTV-related high-speed digital physical interfaces, including the High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI), Digital Visual Interface (DVI) 1.0, and Open LVDS Display Interface (LDI) specifications.



“CEA-861-F is a significant new standard for the consumer electronics industry that will help drive the Ultra HD and widescreen market,” said Brian Markwalter, senior vice president of research and standards for CEA. “The new edition includes a number of noteworthy enhancements, including support for several new Ultra HD and widescreen video formats and additional colorimetry schemes.”

CEA-861-F was developed by the Uncompressed A/V Digital Interfaces working group, chaired by Mark Stockfisch of Quantum Data and Daniel Young of Toshiba. It was approved by CEA’s DTV Interface Subcommittee, chaired by Paul Thomsen of Hitachi. CEA-861-F is available on TechStreet.

CEA also announced that it will hold a CEA-861 PlugFest19 Sept. 8-13, 2013, at the Embassy Suites in Milpitas, Calif. CEA PlugFests provide manufacturers with an opportunity to test the compatibility of their products with products from other manufacturers in a semi-private, round-robin manner. At CEA PlugFests, manufacturers can discover compatibility issues before products make it into consumers’ hands.

To sign up for CEA-861 PlugFest19, please visit the registration page. For information on other active projects in CEA’s standards groups please visit standards.CE.org.