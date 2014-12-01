CEA Announces New Awards and Events for 2015 International CES

ARLINGTON, VA. —The Consumer Electronics Association announced a series of awards and event for the 2015 International CES, including the new APPNATION IV, the Wearable Tech Awards, the Hardware Battlefield and the Extreme Tech Challenge. CES will run Jan. 6-9, in Las Vegas.



“These awards and events at CES celebrate pioneering technology companies and entrepreneurs who are creating innovative products and services that will be all the buzz and ‘must have items’ for consumers in the months and years ahead,” said Karen Chupka, senior vice president, events and conferences, CEA. “These partner activities at CES showcase the innovation within our dynamic technology industry and highlight those exhibitors who are helping drive the industry to new heights.”



Among the more than 20 specialty awards programs and events that will be featured at the 2015 CES, such as the Best of CES Awards, presented by Engadget, the Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards, presented by NATAS andLast Gadget Standing, presented by Living in Digital Times, new highlights include:

APPNATION IV

This two-day event will focus on the business of apps and the broader consumer app economy. APPNATION reaches the full long-tail of app developers and publishers.

The Wearable Tech Awards will showcase the 10 most promising wearable tech products of the 2015 CES, as chosen by Stuff’s editors, including the best smartwatch, smart eyewear, health and fitness gadgets, VR products and apps to launch this January.

Sixteen startups will reveal a new product for the first time to a panel of industry experts and investors while competing for $50,000 and the Metal Man trophy. Finalists’ products will be in the TechCrunch display at the Sands, Level 2, booth #75468.

Ten startups will compete to pitch Sir Richard Branson on his private Necker Island. CEA President and CEO Gary Shapiro will lead the judging panel.

A complete list of awards and events at the 2015 CES is also available here.



The 2015 CES will feature more than 3,500 exhibitors unveiling the latest consumer technology products and services across 20 product categories.