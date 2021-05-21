'CBS This Morning' Plans Fall Move to a New Studio

NEW YORK—“CBS This Morning,” CBS News’ morning news programming, will be moving next fall to a new studio inside the ViacomCBS’ headquarters as part of a plan to enhance the show’s storytelling abilities and improve its ability to deliver content to multiple platforms.

“CBS This Morning” has been emanating from Studio 57 in the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City since 2012.

The new location brings the show to the ViacomCBS headquarters at 1515 Broadway in Manhattan, where CBS News built a state-of-the-art studio for its 2020 Election Night coverage .

That space, which was also briefly used by “CBS This Morning” for its Election coverage last November, is being expanded and revamped with new interview areas, video screen experiences and an all-new graphics look.

“`CBS This Morning’ changed the broadcast morning news landscape when it launched, and we are continuing to reimagine the program and the way we produce content for today’s multiplatform audiences,” explained Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. “The new studio in the heart of Times Square will bring us a wealth of new opportunities for high-quality production, changing our look without changing our commitment to impactful news in the morning.”

“We are thrilled to have the versatility of a more technically advanced studio that has more space, more cameras and more looks,” added Shawna Thomas, the show’s executive producer. “We want the show to look, sound and feel different than the competition and this starts to get us there. While bolstering our production capabilities is serious business, be on the lookout for elements of whimsy as well.”

The 1515 Broadway studio was designed by CBS News’ creative director Renee Cullen with support from Jack Morton Worldwide. Rick Jefferson, CBS News’ vice president of news operations, provided oversight of the project.