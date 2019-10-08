CBS Taps Evertz For All-Cloud Digital Lifestyle Channel

The new CBS digital lifestyle channel Dabl is being hosted completely in the cloud with the use of Evertz Mediator-X and Overture Playout solutions deployed across multiple availability zones to provide geographic resilience, Evertz announced this week.

"We are excited to launch this new channel completely from the cloud," said Glenn Oakley executive vice president of Operations and Engineering at CBS.

CBS is using two cloud-based Mediator-X cores. One is used as a master Media Asset Management (MAM) system for linear and non-linear asset processing and delivery and for metadata. Natively integrated with AWS S3 storage, Mediator-X supports registration content import into the system, Evertz said.

The other Mediator-X is the centerpiece of the linear automation and playout system. Both have an HTML5-based user interface accessible from multiple locations via a standard web browser, the company said.

Deployed in the public cloud as well, the Overture Playout engine generates linear streams with support for complex graphics as well as audio and ancillary data processing. Evertz worked with CBS and Amazon to coordinate connectivity from the public cloud to existing on-premise infrastructure for control, monitoring and final distribution.

The company’s CloudBridge technology provides streaming from the cloud to on-premise facilities, and the Evertz VUE control surface integrates with Mediator-X and Overture in the cloud, giving master control operators control over the system.

The Evertz cloud playout solution “aligns perfectly” with CBS’s “long-term optimization vision of executing with cloud technology to further drive our innovation and competitiveness,” Oakley added.

