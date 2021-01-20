CBS Sports Updates PGA Tour Production for 2021 Season

NEW YORK—CBS Sports is preparing to tee off its 64th consecutive year of covering PGA Tour golf, which will include a number of new elements being added to its production of tournaments.

Among the new features that will be added to CBS Sports' production is live drone coverage; enhanced capabilities and presentation for its SmartCart mobile production unit; and a constant mini-leaderboard graphic. The broadcast is also adding a dedicated PGA Tour rules official and new theme music.

Sellers Shy will oversee CBS Sports’ coverage of the season, having been appointed as the new lead producer for PGA Tour coverage. Shy is just the third lead producer in CBS’ 64 years of covering the PGA Tour, per ViacomCBS.

While some things change, Jim Nantz and Nick Faldo will continue to serve as the lead anchor and golf analyst, respectively, for CBS Sports’ golf coverage. They will be joined by analysts Ian Baker-Finch and Frank Nobilo, lead on-course reporter Dottie Pepper and the rest of the CBS golf announce team, which includes Mark Immelman, Trevor Immelman and Amanda Balionis. Andrew Catalon and Colt Knost are expected to join for select broadcasts as well.

For all PGA Tour events in 2021, CBS Sports’ full coverage will be available to stream live in U.S. markets via the CBS All Access subscription streaming platform (Paramount+ as of March 4). Additional coverage will be available on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app and the CBS Sports HQ streaming sports news service.

CBS Sports will produce 20 PGA Tour events in 2021, kicking off with the Farmers Insurance Open from Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego on Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.