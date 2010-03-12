CBS Sports Mobile Delivers March Madness Apps



CBS Sports Mobile, in partnership with CBSSports.com, CBS Sports and the NCAA, is distributing both the premium, live-video app as well as a free “lite” version of the NCAA March Madness on Demand app.



The NCAA MMOD premium application offers live streaming video and video highlights of the 2010 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. Coverage begins with the NCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show on March 14 and continues with every game from the first round of the tournament through the semifinals and championship of the Men’s Final Four.



New this year, in collaboration with AT&T, the live video will be delivered over 3G, EDGE and Wi-Fi connections. Premium app users can also receive score alerts and listen to live game radio broadcasts from Westwood One throughout the tournament.



In addition to the premium app, CBS has also produced a free “lite” version, which provides on-demand video highlights from the games, live scores, and news coverage of both the 2010 conference tournaments and NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.



Both the free and premium NCAA MMOD apps feature an interactive tournament bracket that updates with real-time scores, plus news headlines and the ability for fans to log into Facebook and Twitter and connect with friends.



Developed by CBS Sports Mobile with partner MLB Advanced Media, both of the NCAA MMOD applications are now available from Apple’s App Store on iPhone and iPod touch.



CBS Mobile is also offering live video of the championship through the CBS Mobile Channel on FLO TV. AT&T subscribers of the FLO TV service can watch live video of 63 games from the first round of the tournament through the Final Four.



“The popularity of March Madness on Demand is matched only by the collective effort to make the platform even better,” said Greg Shaheen, NCAA senior vice president for basketball and business strategies. “Working with CBS to introduce new mobile products keeps NCAA Basketball fans on the cutting edge of technology—wherever they are.”



NCAA MMOD’s standard video player launched on March 10 and is available at NCAA.com, as well as via MMOD links on CBSSports.com.



The NCAA MMOD application will expire on April 5.



