CBS Sports HQ Debuts as 24-Hour Streaming Service

NEW YORK—CBS Sports HQ is a new streaming sports news network that will be burning the midnight oil, offering fans news, highlights and analysis 24 hours a day. A collaboration between CBS Sports and CBS Interactive, the digital network features live, anchored coverage, including game breakdowns and top storylines.

CBS Sports HQ draws from CBS Sports, CBSSports.com, 247Sports, SportsLine, CBS Sports Fantasy and MaxPreps to provide the live news and reporting, game previews, post-game analysis, highlights, projections and statistical breakdowns. Viewers will also have DVR-like functionality to easily go between live programming and previous segments.

CBS Sports announcers and reporters will be involved in coverage, breaking news, analysis and previews. CBS Sports Digital writers and insiders will also help with coverage.

The new streaming network will be available on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android devices, CBSN and the CBS All Access subscription service. CBS Sports HQ is available for free on connected devices.