CBS series ‘The Defenders’ supported by Sachtler

Veteran cinematographer Alan Caso, ASC, has chosen the Cine 75 HD camera fluid head from Sachtler to support the Sony F35 cameras used to shoot the CBS one-hour drama series “The Defenders.” The series, starring James Belushi and Jerry O’Connell, is shot in Los Angeles.

A user of Sachtler products for more than 25 years, Caso said the Cine 75 HD head is ideally suited to work with the Sony F35 cameras, especially with the additional weight due to the 12-1 zoom lens, extra power sources and batteries, and two onboard monitors. He also said that he likes the fluid head’s payload shift/boost button switch, which allows him to counterbalance both heavy and light camera packages with the same head.

“Adventure and glitz are a big part of what we shoot,” said Caso. “Recently, we had a situation where we were shooting on a rooftop and the camera had to literally face straight downward. With a Sachtler — no problem. It could handle the weight of the camera without undue stress.”

The Cine 75 HD, which itself weighs 26.2lbs, has a payload range of 9lbs to 165lbs. To optimally balance hefty cine-style packages with long lenses, it features a sliding plate range of 4.7in (120mm), 24-step counter-balance plus boost button, nine horizontal and vertical +0 grades of drag as well as a wide tilt range of +90-/-60 degrees.